BBC helps bust Nepal chimp smuggling

BBC help bust Nepal chimp smuggling
A BBC investigation exposing the scale of chimpanzee trafficking last year has helped police in Nepal uncover a smuggling operation.

Even to a hardened detective the discovery was shocking: two baby chimpanzees, exhausted, hungry, and sucking their thumbs.

The animals had been captured in the wild in Nigeria and then flown thousands of miles to Nepal.

  • 11 Oct 2018
