'I survived two tsunamis'
Indonesia tsunami: The man who survived two disasters

Rahmat Saiful Bahri survived the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004 that swept over Indonesia's Aceh province.

On 28 September this year, he again found himself at the centre of a disaster - this time in Palu.

Interview by Hidayatullah for BBC Indonesian. Editing by Tessa Wong.

  • 12 Oct 2018
