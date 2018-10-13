'I survived two tsunamis'
'I survived two tsunamis'

Rahmat Saiful Bahri survived the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004 that swept over Indonesia's Aceh province.

On 28 September this year, he again found himself at the centre of a disaster - this time in Palu.

