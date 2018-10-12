Media player
Kim Jong-un’s gift of dogs and other signs of friendship
South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, has a special relationship with Kim Jong-un, and even recently received a gift of two pet dogs from the North Korean leader.
Speaking to the BBC's South Korea correspondent Laura Bicker, he said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un demonstrated "humble leadership," as relations between the two Koreas appear to be warming.
12 Oct 2018
