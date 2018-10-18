A lion cub raised by a dog
The little lion cub raised by a dog

Rejected by its mother in a Sri Lankan zoo, this little lion cub was struggling to survive.

It was saved when the zoo found a dog that had just given birth to puppies.

Video produced by Azzam Ameen and Andreas Ilmer

