'I want to fulfil my slain father's dreams'

Narinder Singh is the only Sikh candidate in the upcoming Afghan elections.

He is standing in place of his father, Avtar Singh Khalsa, who was killed in a suicide blast in Jalalabad last July.

The parliamentary election will be held on 20 October and more than 2,500 candidates are reportedly standing in it.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group have urged a boycott of the vote and there have been threats of violence.

On 2 October, a suicide attacker hilled 13 people and injured more than 30 at an election rally in Nangarhar province.