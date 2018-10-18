Running an election in a war-torn country
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghanistan elections: Running an election in a war-torn country

Afghanistan will head to the polls on 20 October to vote in a long-awaited parliamentary election.

From security to fraud, what are the challenges of running elections in a country beset by war?

Animation by Maryam Nikan

  • 18 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Card games under the Taliban's nose