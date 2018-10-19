Afghan MP: 'Don't judge us on our make-up'

Video

Afghan news channel, Ariana, has focused on female candidates' appearance in the run-up to the parliamentary election on 20 October.

Naheed Farid - who has been a member of the country's national assembly since 2010 - says news reports like this one "damage the process of democracy".

