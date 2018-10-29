'Lion Air crash debris' spotted in sea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lion Air crash: Boats 'find debris from plane' in sea
A Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers has crashed in the sea off Indonesia, shortly after taking off from Jakarta.
The country's top disaster official, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, has tweeted video of what appears to be debris found in the sea.
Read more here: Lion Air plane crashes in sea off Jakarta
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window