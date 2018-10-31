Asia Bibi's escape from death row

Media player
Asia Bibi's escape from Pakistan death row
A Pakistani court has overturned the death sentence of a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy.
Demonstrations against the verdict are being held in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan. Clashes with police have been reported.
31 Oct 2018
