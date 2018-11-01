Lion Air 'black box' found in sea
Indonesian divers have found a "black box" from the crashed Lion Air plane in waters off the coast of Jakarta.

The find could provide clues as to what caused the plane to come down in the Java sea with 189 people on board.

There are no known survivors.

  • 01 Nov 2018
