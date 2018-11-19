Media player
'Rowing helps me control my mind after losing my legs'
South Korean soldier Ha Jae-heon lost his legs to a North Korean mine while patrolling the border.
He says taking up rowing gave him the physical and emotional strength to recover.
Filmed and edited by Hosu Lee, BBC News Korean.
19 Nov 2018
