'Rowing helps me control my mind'
'Rowing helps me control my mind after losing my legs'

South Korean soldier Ha Jae-heon lost his legs to a North Korean mine while patrolling the border.

He says taking up rowing gave him the physical and emotional strength to recover.

Filmed and edited by Hosu Lee, BBC News Korean.

  • 19 Nov 2018
