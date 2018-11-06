Media player
From bush to pot: Making the perfect cup of Oolong tea
Tea bushes have shaped the hills of Alishan in Taiwan for centuries.
Grown at altitudes of more than 1,000m (3,280ft), mountain teas are slower growing leading to a more intense flavour.
The BBC Travel Show’s Carmen Roberts finds out more.
06 Nov 2018
