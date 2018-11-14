'Empathy makes me a stronger leader'- Ardern

Media player
Jacinda Ardern: 'It takes strength to be an empathetic leader'
New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern is known for being open and likeable - but critics say that makes her a weak leader. She tells the BBC how she's trying to chart a different path.
14 Nov 2018
