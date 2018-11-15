Are these people really a security threat?

Video

With more than half the population registered as Facebook users, Thailand has one of the highest rates of social media use in the world.

The military junta that rules the country has, like other governments in the region, expressed concern about the spread of fake news online.

It's adapted draconian laws against computer crimes to impose heavy penalties on those accused of uploading false or distorted information.

While the country may return to democracy with an election next year, Thai government critics now risk being accused of "fake news" – and having these laws turned against them.

Video produced by: Daniel Bull, Thanyarat Doksone, Jonathan Head, Miho Tanaka

This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.

To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/beyondfakenews