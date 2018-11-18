Taiwan controversy at 'Chinese Oscars'
Video

There was controversy over the status of the island of Taiwan at the Golden Horse awards for Chinese-language films, dubbed the "Chinese Oscars".

The awards are held annually in Taiwan and are open to Chinese-language films.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory but some Taiwanese support independence.

Cindy Sui reports.

  • 18 Nov 2018