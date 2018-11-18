Media player
Golden Horse awards: Taiwan controversy at 'Chinese Oscars'
There was controversy over the status of the island of Taiwan at the Golden Horse awards for Chinese-language films, dubbed the "Chinese Oscars".
The awards are held annually in Taiwan and are open to Chinese-language films.
China regards Taiwan as part of its territory but some Taiwanese support independence.
Cindy Sui reports.
18 Nov 2018
