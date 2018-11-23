Thailand's child boxers risking their lives
A professional child boxer in Thailand can earn up to $1,000 (£780) per fight.

But the recent death of a child has drawn new attention to attempts to rein in the industry.

Video by: Daniel Bull, Thanyarat Doksone, Miho Tanaka

