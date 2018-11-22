'Every kind of love has its value'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taiwan same-sex marriage referendum: 'Every kind of love has value'
Taiwan could become the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex unions, as people go to the polls on 24 November to vote.
In May 2017, Taiwan's highest court ruled in favour of gay marriage, but parliament has yet to bring in legislation.
The issue has divided Taiwan, but many same-sex couples there are hopeful that change will come.
Video produced by Cindy Sui.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-46286694/taiwan-same-sex-marriage-referendum-every-kind-of-love-has-valueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window