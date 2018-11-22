'Every kind of love has its value'
Taiwan same-sex marriage referendum: 'Every kind of love has value'

Taiwan could become the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex unions, as people go to the polls on 24 November to vote.

In May 2017, Taiwan's highest court ruled in favour of gay marriage, but parliament has yet to bring in legislation.

The issue has divided Taiwan, but many same-sex couples there are hopeful that change will come.

Video produced by Cindy Sui.

