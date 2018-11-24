Video

The Japanese capital, Tokyo, will be hosting the 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games and volunteers and businesses are preparing to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Among them is a 90-year-old Japanese grandmother, who is learning English to so she can help tourists during the games.

