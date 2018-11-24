Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the 90-year-old dreaming of becoming a Tokyo 2020 Olympics guide
The Japanese capital, Tokyo, will be hosting the 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games and volunteers and businesses are preparing to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Among them is a 90-year-old Japanese grandmother, who is learning English to so she can help tourists during the games.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women
-
24 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-46290959/meet-the-90-year-old-dreaming-of-becoming-a-tokyo-2020-olympics-guideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window