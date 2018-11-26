Mass whale stranding in New Zealand

Media player
New Zealand whale stranding: 145 animals die on Stewart Island
Half the whales were dead when they were found on a beach on Stewart Island.
Wildlife officials made the "heart-breaking decision" to put the other half down as it would have been too difficult to save them.
26 Nov 2018
