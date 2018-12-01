Fighting South Korea's spy cam porn
Video

Hidden cameras capture women undressing, going to the toilet, or even in changing rooms in South Korea. It's then uploaded to the internet without their knowledge.

Soo-yuen Park has dedicated her life to helping women who have been victims of spy cam porn.

