The timeless joy of sailing tiny boats
Video

Malay jongs: The joy of tiny traditional sailing boats

For centuries the Malays in South East Asia have been racing jongs, or miniature wooden sailing boats. The sport has been dying out in recent years, but volunteers are determined to keep their tradition alive.

Video by Tessa Wong. Additional drone footage by Fawzi Nasir.

  • 06 Dec 2018
