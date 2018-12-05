‘One dead sea is enough for us.’

Media player
Nepal eyes world record with Dead Sea of plastic bags
Dozens of volunteers have made a map of the Dead Sea out of 100,000 used plastic bags collected in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.
They hope to break the world record for the largest sculpture of plastic bags and raise awareness of the harm plastic waste is doing to the world’s oceans.
05 Dec 2018
