Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Which country has the most languages?
Papua New Guinea has about eight million people, but more than 800 languages.
The oldest ones, in the Papuan group, date back tens of thousands of years.
So why are there so many languages in this mountainous island country?
-
02 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window