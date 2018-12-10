NZ PM: Grace 'should have been safe here'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NZ PM: 'Overwhelming sense of hurt' over backpacker's murder

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised to the family of British tourist Grace Millane, who was killed a few days into her backpacking trip.

Holding back tears, Ms Ardern said there was an "overwhelming sense of hurt and shame" over what happened to Ms Millane.

The man accused of her murder made his first court appearance on Monday.

  • 10 Dec 2018
Go to next video: New Zealand gets its youngest female PM