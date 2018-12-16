Restaurant blast injures dozens in Japan

Media player
Japan explosion: Fire and collapsed buildings after blast
A huge explosion and fire has hit a restaurant in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo.
Police say at least 41 people were injured in the explosion, with one of them in a serious condition.
16 Dec 2018
