Women shave their heads to protest lawyer's detention in China
Four women have shaved their heads on the streets of Beijing, China to protest the detention of a human rights lawyer without trial.
The man is the partner of one of the women, Li Wenzu, and has been in prison since 2015. She says she has travelled to the country's Supreme Court 31 times to try and lodge case documents but has never been let inside.
The lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, is accused of undermining the government.
No officials have been available to comment on the case.
18 Dec 2018
