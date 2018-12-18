China's Buzzcut protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Women shave their heads to protest lawyer's detention in China

Li Wenzu is trying to secure the release of her husband, a human rights lawyer who has been detained since 2015.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Dec 2018