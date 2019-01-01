'When waters rise, my farm floats'
Farmers in Bangladesh survive the monsoon by building floating farms

Bangladesh is home to the world's largest river delta and prone to frequent, devastating flooding. Farmers here are expanding an ancient technique of building floating farms that simply rise and fall with the swelling waters. In times of rising sea levels, could this offer a solution to food security problems?

Filmmaker: Paul Myles

  • 01 Jan 2019
