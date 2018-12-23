'Volcano tsunami' hits Indonesia
Indonesia tsunami: Buildings flattened on Sunda Strait after Krakatau eruption

Video shows the aftermath of a tsunami which hit the coast on Indonesia's Sunda Strait without warning.

Multiple deaths have been reported and the death toll is expected to rise.

The country's disaster management agency says hundreds of buildings were damaged.

It says the possible cause of the tsunami was undersea landslides after the Krakatau volcano erupted.

