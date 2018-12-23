'Volcano tsunami' hits Indonesia

Media player
Indonesia tsunami: Buildings flattened on Sunda Strait after Krakatau eruption
Video shows the aftermath of a tsunami which hit the coast on Indonesia's Sunda Strait without warning.
Multiple deaths have been reported and the death toll is expected to rise.
The country's disaster management agency says hundreds of buildings were damaged.
It says the possible cause of the tsunami was undersea landslides after the Krakatau volcano erupted.
23 Dec 2018
