Indonesia tsunami aftermath

Indonesia tsunami: Devastation after Krakatau eruption
Hundreds of people have been killed after a tsunami hit coastal towns on Indonesia's Sunda Strait, government officials say.
There was no warning of the giant waves which struck at night, destroying hundreds of buildings, sweeping away cars and uprooting trees.
Is is thought undersea landslides from the Anak Krakatau volcano caused them.
23 Dec 2018
