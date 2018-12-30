Violent scenes taint Bangladesh elections
Bangladesh election: Voting disrupted by violence

Clashes between ruling party and opposition supporters have resulted in 17 people being killed as Bangladesh holds its general election.

Accusations of electoral fraud are also being investigated by the Bangladesh Election Commission.

Polling has closed, with current prime minister Sheikh Hasina tipped to win.

