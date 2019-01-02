Women defy historic temple ban

Video

A centuries old ban was broken when two women walked into a South Indian shrine.

The women, devotees of the temple deity, Lord Ayyappa, entered around dawn.

The Sabarimala temple was historically closed to women of "menstruating age" - defined as between 10 and 50. A Supreme Court decision in September 2018 overturned the ban but protesters had stopped women from entering.

After today's event, more violent protests took place.