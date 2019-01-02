Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sabarimala: Women defy historic temple ban
A centuries old ban was broken when two women walked into a South Indian shrine.
The women, devotees of the temple deity, Lord Ayyappa, entered around dawn.
The Sabarimala temple was historically closed to women of "menstruating age" - defined as between 10 and 50. A Supreme Court decision in September 2018 overturned the ban but protesters had stopped women from entering.
After today's event, more violent protests took place.
-
02 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window