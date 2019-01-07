The self-taught midwife of the mountains
The 'superwoman' midwife of the mountains

Fewer than half the women in Pakistan have access to midwives.

In the country's remote Himalayan area, many pregnant women give birth without help.

Sherbano knows from her own experience how difficult it can be.

So she decided to step in to fill the gap and train to become the first midwife in her area.

