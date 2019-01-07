Media player
Midwife of the mountains
Fewer than half the women in Pakistan have access to midwives.
In the country's remote Himalayan area, many pregnant women give birth without help.
Sherbano knows from her own experience how difficult it can be.
So she has decided to step in to fill the gap and train to become a midwife.
