Midwife of the mountains

Video

Fewer than half the women in Pakistan have access to midwives.

In the country's remote Himalayan area, many pregnant women give birth without help.

Sherbano knows from her own experience how difficult it can be.

So she has decided to step in to fill the gap and train to become a midwife.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.