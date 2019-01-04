Storm Pabuk hits southern Thailand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tropical storm Pabuk hits southern Thailand

Tropical storm Pabuk has lashed southern Thailand with wind and rain, in what is expected to be the worst storm to hit the region in 30 years.

Read more: Thailand hit by severe storm in peak season

  • 04 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Waves tower over Massachusetts houses