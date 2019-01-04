Sabarimala: 'I may be killed'

Media player
Woman makes history defying temple mobs at Sabarimala
A woman who has defied temple mobs and entered one of Hinduiism's holiest temples says she has "no fear".
Bindu Ammini, 40, was one of two women who entered the Sabarimala shrine, sparking two days of protests.
Despite the resistance Ms Ammini says she is prepared to face the consequences and emphasises the importance of upholding women's rights.
04 Jan 2019
