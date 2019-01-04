'Some practices have to change'

Video

The two women who defied protesters to enter one of Hinduism's holiest temples say they have no fear of mobs enraged by their actions.

Kanaka Durga, 39, told the BBC she believed in the right of women to go into the temple, after the Indian Supreme Court said in 2017 that the temple's ban on women of "menstruating age" was discriminatory.

She and Bindu Ammini, 40, spoke to BBC Hindi's Imran Querishi from a secret location on Friday, two days after they made history by entering the temple with police escorts, sparking large-scale protests across Kerala state .