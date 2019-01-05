Big catch! Buyer on the priciest tuna

Media player
'Tuna King' Kiyoshi Kimura on his most expensive fish
A Japanese sushi tycoon has paid a whopping $3.1m (£2.5m) for a giant tuna making it the world's most expensive.
Kiyoshi Kimura bought the 278kg (612lbs) bluefin tuna, which is an endangered species, at first new year's auction in Tokyo's new fish market.
He held the previous record made in 2013 but this price is double that.
