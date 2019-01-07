Japanese soldier about to 'bayonet me'

Video

Dr William Frankland recalls how close to death he came in Japanese prisoner of war camps in Singapore during World War Two.

The world renowned expert on allergies, now aged 106-year-old, told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur about his years of captivity as a POW.

He was a doctor in the British Army when he was taken prisoner by the Japanese after they captured Singapore in 1942.

He said on one occasion a Japanese soldier was going to "put a bayonet through my chest" but probably didn't because the Japanese wanted to keep him alive for his medical skills.

