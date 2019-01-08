Kim Jong-un visits China on a train
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Beijing by train for an unannounced visit, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Kim's distinctive green and yellow train arrived at a station in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon.

It is his fourth visit to China in less than a year.

