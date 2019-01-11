World's most dangerous commute?
Video

Is this the world's most dangerous commute?

One way to travel in the Philippine capital, Manila, is by trolley.

Passengers choose this unofficial transport service because it's quicker and cheaper than other options.

For the homeless community that runs the illegal service, it puts food on the table. But it's also incredibly dangerous.

