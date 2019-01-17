Huge pet crocodile kills keeper

Media player
Indonesian woman mauled to death by 700kg crocodile
An Indonesian woman has been mauled to death by a pet crocodile.
The 4.4m-long reptile was thought to have been kept illegally at a pearl farm.
Deasy Tuwo, 44, had been feeding the animal when she fell into its enclosure.
17 Jan 2019
