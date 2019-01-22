The spy base stormed by the Taliban

Media player
The Afghan intelligence base stormed by the Taliban
Dozens of security personnel have been killed in a gun and bomb attack on an Afghan intelligence base in Wardak province, near Kabul.
22 Jan 2019
