Elderly swimmers take icy plunge

Elderly swimmers claim icy plunge in Beijing benefits health
Elderly winter swimmers are braving below-freezing temperatures in Beijing, claiming the icy waters are the secret to good health.
The eager swimmers wake up early to crack the ice on the frozen Houhai Lake in the centre of the city and carve up a pool area.
They say the cold temperatures help to stimulate circulation and keep certain illnesses at bay.
24 Jan 2019
