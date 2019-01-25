Indonesian house swept away by flash flood
Indonesia flash flood sweeps away entire longhouse

Thousands of people in Sulawesi, Indonesia have been evacuated from their homes, as flash floods inundate the area sweeping away homes and buildings.

  • 25 Jan 2019