Malaysia crowns its new king

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sultan Abdullah crowned Malaysia's new king
Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has been sworn in as the new king of Malaysia.
He will serve a five-year term before the crown passes to one of Malaysia's other traditional rulers.
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window