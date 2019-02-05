Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
TNT Boys: The teen tribute act captivating the Philippines
The TNT Boys' blend of tribute act, drag performance and incredible vocal skill have made them one of the Philippines biggest bands.
They're only in the their early teens but already have some big-name fans.
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-47116309/tnt-boys-the-teen-tribute-act-captivating-the-philippinesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window