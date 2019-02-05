The polite way to give red envelopes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chinese New Year: Lai see tips
This Chinese New Year, like many before, people all over will be giving each other red envelopes.
So what is a 'lai see', also known as 'hong bao' or 'ang pao', and how should you give them?
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window