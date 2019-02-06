'Peace is more difficult than war'
Taliban official: 'War in Afghanistan should end soon'

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who has led the Taliban's peace negotiations with the US, has told the BBC that "peace is more difficult to achieve than war".

Mr Stanikzai was until recently the head of the Taliban's political office in Qatar and remains a leading figure in the group. He gave his first interview to the international media to the BBC's Secunder Kermani, while attending a meeting in Moscow with senior Afghan opposition politicians.

